IONChain Trading 46.7% Higher Over Last Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $244,225.24 and approximately $2,763.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IONChain has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00049878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00230674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00098570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

