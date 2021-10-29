IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading Up 1.2%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 30 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 11.78% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

