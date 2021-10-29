iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 100,657 shares.The stock last traded at $61.89 and had previously closed at $61.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

