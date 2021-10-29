iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the September 30th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 411,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,314. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

