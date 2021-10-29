iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 104.3% in October

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,800 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the September 30th total of 432,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. 8,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,251. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.