iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,307 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 35,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period.

ESGE stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36.

