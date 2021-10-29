iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Up 146.7% in October

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LDEM traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,854. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000.

