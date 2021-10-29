iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.12

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.12 and last traded at $75.12, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.63.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 245,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,495,000 after buying an additional 38,927 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

