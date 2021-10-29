iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC opened at $39.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

