iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) Shares Down 2.2%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING)’s share price fell 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.82. 502,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 163,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45.

