iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. 3,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 1,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.