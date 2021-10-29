iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,324 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after buying an additional 365,230 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $115.86 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.