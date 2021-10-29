iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $460.98

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $460.98 and last traded at $460.60, with a volume of 246442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $460.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $445.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

