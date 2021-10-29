iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 305.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 38,013 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $80.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.48 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.