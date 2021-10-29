James D. Nesci Purchases 5,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BLFY opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

