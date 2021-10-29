James Fisher and Sons’ (FSJ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) in a research report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSJ. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

Shares of FSJ stock opened at GBX 396 ($5.17) on Monday. James Fisher and Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,292 ($16.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 892.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 941.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57.

In other news, insider Angus Cockburn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

About James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

