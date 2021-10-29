James Fisher and Sons’ (FSJ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) in a research report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSJ. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

Shares of FSJ stock opened at GBX 396 ($5.17) on Monday. James Fisher and Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,292 ($16.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 892.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 941.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57.

In other news, insider Angus Cockburn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

About James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Analyst Recommendations for James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.