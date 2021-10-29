Jamie Samath Sells 1,503 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $355.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.67 and a twelve month high of $362.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

