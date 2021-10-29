Jaspar Weir Sells 1,974,799 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TaskUs stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TaskUs, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $88,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth $331,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

