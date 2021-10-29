JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -243.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. 1,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,249. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.