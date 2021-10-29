Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 3M in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

NYSE MMM opened at $179.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

