Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.50%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMTS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SMTS stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $343.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.78. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

