Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of AWI opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $134,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

