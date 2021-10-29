Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€285.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €277.83 ($326.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.