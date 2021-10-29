Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,058,000 after buying an additional 97,846 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $171.56 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.15 and its 200 day moving average is $170.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

