Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 482,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 192,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 160,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

