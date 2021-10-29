Jefferies Group LLC Sells 25,161 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 93.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,161 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.43 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

