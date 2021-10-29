Jefferies Group LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHK opened at $199.06 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.42.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

