Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 283,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $144.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

