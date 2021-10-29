Jeffrey Royer Acquires 11,700 Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Stock

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer acquired 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,200.

Shares of TSE:BYL opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$62.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$2.14.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

