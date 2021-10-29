Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.69. 2,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

