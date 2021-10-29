JMP Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

