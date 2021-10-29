JMP Securities Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

JMP Securities restated their outperform rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $425.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $316.92 on Tuesday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $893.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average is $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

