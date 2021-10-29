JOE Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One JOE coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00004661 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $309.37 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00070060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00071334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00096522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,060.96 or 1.00554900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.59 or 0.07052553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00022489 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 109,295,041 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

