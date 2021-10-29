John D. Buchanan Sells 5,688 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.09. 721,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,182. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CMA. Truist Securities raised their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

