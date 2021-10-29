Johnson Controls International (JCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

