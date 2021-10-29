JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $195.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.07.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $165.47 on Monday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $110.49 and a 1 year high of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average of $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 90.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

