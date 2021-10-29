JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.20

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.90 to C$12.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. CSFB lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.96.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded up C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.62. 1,309,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,031. The company has a market cap of C$7.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.78. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$7.73 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.2997732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

