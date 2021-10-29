JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of 1Life Healthcare worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.59.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

