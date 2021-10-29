JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 257,827 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 257,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE ORC opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $683.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.