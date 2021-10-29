JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,932 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in Tenable by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,100 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Tenable by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Tenable by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 840,197 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TENB. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TENB opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.46 and a beta of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. Tenable’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.