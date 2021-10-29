JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) to “Overweight”

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CLSA cut ENN Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

