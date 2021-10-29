JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Overweight

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

LOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $78.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

