JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Overweight

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.
LOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
NASDAQ LOB opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $78.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49.
In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
