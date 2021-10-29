Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Jumia Technologies worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JMIA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.