Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Mark T. Iwicki Sells 27,598 Shares of Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

