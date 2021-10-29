Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) COO Sells $22,579.20 in Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) COO Todd Bazemore sold 12,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $22,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 402,065 shares during the period. Caxton Corp lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 274,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 122,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,620 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

