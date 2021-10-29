Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) COO Sells $22,579.20 in Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) COO Todd Bazemore sold 12,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $22,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
KALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
