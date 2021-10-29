Kangal (KANGAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $407,882.00

Kangal (CURRENCY:KANGAL) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Kangal has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $407,882.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kangal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kangal has traded 151.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00070162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00095478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,985.96 or 1.00249233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.55 or 0.06995660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021407 BTC.

About Kangal

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken . Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken

Kangal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kangal directly using US dollars.

