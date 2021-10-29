KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Up 157.1% in October

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the September 30th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
KDDI stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.04.
KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About KDDI
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
