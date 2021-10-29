KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Up 157.1% in October

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the September 30th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KDDI stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.04.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

