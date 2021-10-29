Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $13.46. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.

The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 696.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.77.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.