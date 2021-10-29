Keep3rV1 (KP3R) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.74 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $383.32 or 0.00620506 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $76.66 million and $6.74 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00229960 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00098302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.