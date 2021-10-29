Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $14,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

NYSE:K opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.